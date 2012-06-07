Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dress Your Marines in White
Dress Your Marines in White
Science Fiction, Young Adult || At first, Dr. James Cutlass had thought his new job at NORAD was thrilling and full of opportunities, but that was before the demonstration… "Dress Your Marines in White" is the story of the terrifying choices surrounding a chemical weapons demonstration gone horribly wrong.