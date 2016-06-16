Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Dreaming Cities

The Ghoul King

Thu Jun 16, 2016 1:00pm
Favorite This
|| Book two of The Dreaming Cities. Quinn is down on his luck, and travels to the very edge of the civilized world to restock his small but essential inventory. He finds himself in the employ of a woman on a quest to find the secret to repairing her semi-functional robot, but the technological secret it guards may be one truth too many…

The Emperor’s Railroad

Wed Mar 9, 2016 4:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| Conflict between city states is constant, superstition is rife, and machine relics, mutant creatures and resurrected prehistoric beasts trouble the land. Watching over all are the silent Dreaming Cities. Homes of the angels, bastion outposts of heaven on Earth. Or so the church claims. Very few go in, and nobody ever comes out.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.