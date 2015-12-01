Time of Departure Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Douglas Schofield’s Time of Departure, available now from Minotaur Press! Schofield's debut novel is a genre-crossing mystery full of spellbinding twists. Florida state prosecutor Claire Talbot is as tough as they come, and not everyone loves her for it. Newly promoted Felony Division Chief, Claire has about as many jealous detractors as she does supporters. Some colleagues are openly skeptical about her youth, her abilities, and even her gender. When a highway project construction crew unearths two skeletons in a common grave, Claire reopens an investigation into a string of abductions that took place before she was born.