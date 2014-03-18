Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Doppel

Doppel

Tue Mar 18, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Kate Jacobs
1 Favorite [+]
, || Told in a series of espionage transmissions, "Doppel" is the story of a British agent in occupied France. When he meets a charismatic SS officer who seems to be guarding a great and powerful secret, he must decide whether to abandon his mission and discover what the Nazi is planning. But the truth might be darker and more dangerous than anything the British—or the Germans—can imagine.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.