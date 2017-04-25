Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dominion of the Fallen
Under a Red Reign: The House of Binding Thorns by Aliette de Bodard
Dominion of the Fallen Series Sweepstakes!
Aliette de Bodard's second Dominion of the Fallen novel, The House of Binding Thorns, is available April 4th from Ace—and we want to send you a galley copy of it, along with a paperback copy of the first book, The House of Shattered Wings!
The House of Binding Thorns
Fantasy || Book 2 in the Dominion of the Fallen. As the city rebuilds from the onslaught of sorcery that nearly destroyed it, the great Houses of Paris, ruled by Fallen angels, still contest one another for control over the capital.