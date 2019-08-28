Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
documentary
This Beautiful Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary Is Coming to PBS This Week
Drop What You’re Doing and Watch DefunctTV’s Jim Henson Special
From Science to Spirit: Equus, Story of the Horse Explores the Animal’s Connection to Humans
Equus: Story of the Horse Frames its Narrative Through Science
Catch Nnedi Okorafor, Annalee Newitz, and Ken Liu on James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction!
Poignant Star Wars Documentary The Director and the Jedi Guaranteed to Wreck Us
Rereading Frank Herbert’s Dune
Jodorowsky’s Dune Didn’t Get Made for a Reason… and We Should All Be Grateful For That
Finding the Tao: Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time Chronicles the Mysteries of the Universe
You Can Finally See What Thor Was Up to During Captain America: Civil War
Check out the Trailer for The Iron Giant Documentary, The Giant’s Dream!
Raiders!
Non-Fiction || The official companion book to the documentary, Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made—the incredible true story of Eric Zala and Chris Strompolos and how they realized their impossible childhood dream of remaking Raiders of the Lost Ark.