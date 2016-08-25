Tor.com

Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook

Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook Sweepstakes!

Thu Aug 25, 2016 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Joanna Farrow’s Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly, Timey-Wimey Recipes, available August 30th from Harper Design! Have your Doctor Who and eat it too with this out-of-this-world cookbook featuring fun, imaginative recipes for the whole family, based on the popular BBC series Doctor Who.

