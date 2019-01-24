The Palace of Glass, the third book in Django Wexler's middle-grade Forbidden Library trilogy, is available April 12 from Kathy Dawson Books—and we want to send you the whole series! For Alice, danger threatens from inside the library as well as out. Having figured out the role her master and uncle, Geryon, played in her father's disappearance, Alice turns to Ending—the mysterious, magical giant feline and guardian of Geryon's library—for a spell to incapacitate Geryon.