Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Django Wexler
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: More Books to Look Forward to in 2019
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: New and Upcoming Books Featuring Ladies Who Love Ladies
Magical Warfare: 10 Military Fantasy Titles We Love
Magic and Might: 10 Military Fantasy Titles We Love
Revealing Ship of Smoke and Steel by Django Wexler
Politics and Demons: The Infernal Battalion by Django Wexler
Django Wexler Shoulders His Musket and Talks about The Guns of Empire!
Defying Tired Tropes: The Guns of Empire by Django Wexler
The Forbidden Library Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
The Palace of Glass, the third book in Django Wexler's middle-grade Forbidden Library trilogy, is available April 12 from Kathy Dawson Books—and we want to send you the whole series! For Alice, danger threatens from inside the library as well as out. Having figured out the role her master and uncle, Geryon, played in her father's disappearance, Alice turns to Ending—the mysterious, magical giant feline and guardian of Geryon's library—for a spell to incapacitate Geryon.