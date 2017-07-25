Emma Newman Prize Pack Sweepstakes! If you haven't read Emma Newman yet ... well, we're here to help! Newman has a novella, Brother's Ruin, coming from Tor.com Publishing on March 14th, and in celebration, we want to send you a prize pack of seven of her books!

Dreadnought Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of April Daniels’s Dreadnought, available January 24th from Diversion Books!