Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Diana Gabaldon
We Soldier On: Checking In With Outlander, “Down the Rabbit Hole”
Do You Hear the Drums? It’s the New Outlander Season 4 Trailer
Claire and Jamie Brave the New World in the First Outlander Season 4 Trailer
The Stories We Tell: Five Books that Recycle Historical Legends
Claire Searches for Jamie in New Outlander Season 3 Trailer
“I’ll Find You”: Watch the Outlander Season 3 Trailer
Five Books About…
Five Books that Recycle Historical Legends
Five Books About…
Five Books That Will Take You to Another World
Dangerous Women: “Virgins” (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || Diana Gabaldon's novella "Virgins" is a prequel story to her Outlander series, and features Jamie Fraser, who is forced out of his Scottish home and set to wandering in the world.
Outlander‘s Mid-Season Finale: “Both Sides Now”
Outlander: “Sassenach”
Martin, Rothfuss, Gabaldon, Abercrombie, and Grossman. Rulers of the Realm Talk Epic Fantasy
The First Outlander Trailer and Other Highlights from the SDCC Panel
Dangerous Women on Tor.com
Dangerous Women: “Virgins” (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || "Virgins" by Diana Gabaldon is a prequel story to her Outlander series, and features Jamie Fraser, who is forced out of his Scottish home and set to wandering in the world.