Dial H

Dial H #15 (Comics Excerpt)

Mon Aug 5, 2013 5:00pm
, || In the small run-down town of Littleville, CO, a troubled young man stumbles upon the lost H-Dial and all of the secrets and power it possesses. It has been many years since the H-Dial has been seen, though legions of villains have been scouring the globe looking for it and its ability to transform users into a variety of superheros and take on their powers and psyches. Will our hero be able to harness the power of the H-Dial and protect it from falling into the hands of evil? Will this new-found power plunge our hero to madness? And will we ever discover where the H-Dial came from and its true meaning?

