Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
deleted scenes
Read a Deleted Scene From Sam J. Miller’s Blackfish City
Read “Hell Rode With Her,” a Novelette Set in David Mack’s Dark Arts Series
A Dark Arts story. There was no hero’s welcome for Anja Kernova,
Read a Lost Chapter from A Room Away from the Wolves
Ghost Talkers (Deleted Scene)
Fantasy || A Deleted Scene from GHOST TALKERS detailing the creation of the Spirit Corps, a special Spiritualist force of the Allies in World War I that can pass instant information about troop movements to military intelligence.
Nightshades
Urban Fantasy || Alex McKenna is the new Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago office of the Bureau of Paranormal Investigations—the division tasked with investigating crimes involving shades. Or vampires, as they’re more widely known.