Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

deleted scenes

Nightshades

Wed Jul 6, 2016 1:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| Alex McKenna is the new Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago office of the Bureau of Paranormal Investigations—the division tasked with investigating crimes involving shades. Or vampires, as they’re more widely known.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.