Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Delacorte Press

Seeker Series Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Tue Dec 6, 2016 4:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
Arwen Elys Dayton's Traveler, the second book in her Seeker series, is out in paperback today from Ember—and not only do we want to send you copies of the first two books in the series, but we've also got an excerpt of book three, Disruptor, to share!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.