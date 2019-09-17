Steel Crow Saga Sweepstakes!

Four destinies collide in a unique fantasy world of war and wonders, where empire is won with enchanted steel and magical animal companions fight alongside their masters in battle in Paul Krueger's Steel Crow Saga - and we want to send you a copy!
The Mayan god of death sends a young woman on a harrowing, life-changing journey in a dark, one-of-a-kind fairy tale inspired by Mexican folklore. Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moren0-Garcia is full of magic and myth - and we want to send you a copy!
Fantasy, Humor || In an irreverent new series in the tradition of Monty Python, the bestselling authors of the Iron Druid Chronicles and Star Wars: Phasma reinvent fantasy, fairy tales, and floridly written feast scenes.