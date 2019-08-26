Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Building A Family: Deep Roots by Ruthanna Emrys
The second book in Ruthanna Emrys’ Innsmouth Legacy series, Deep Roots, is out today from Tor.com—and to celebrate, we want to send you a galley of the book, along with a copy of Winter Tide!
Audio. Aphra Marsh must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing. She will have to unravel the mystery, or risk seeing her way of life slip away.
Lovecraftian || Book 2 in the Innsmouth Legacy series. Aphra Marsh, descendant of the People of the Water, must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing...