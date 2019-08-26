The second book in Ruthanna Emrys’ Innsmouth Legacy series, Deep Roots, is out today from Tor.com—and to celebrate, we want to send you a galley of the book, along with a copy of Winter Tide!

Audio. Aphra Marsh must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing. She will have to unravel the mystery, or risk seeing her way of life slip away.