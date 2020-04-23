Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
debut novellas
Latest Posts
- Tor.com A Canticle for Leibowitz meets The Hunt for Red October in Andrew Kelly Scott’s Debut Novella 11 mins ago
- Rae Nieves The Dreams and Nightmares of Women: Lucid Dreaming on Film 41 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Signs Up Russian Doll Creator Leslye Headland For New Star Wars TV Series 17 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth M.R. James is Not Amused: Gertrude Atherton’s “The Bell in the Fog” 19 hours ago
- Paul Weimer The Return of the Queen: Sarah Kozloff’s A Broken Queen and The Cerulean Queen 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Is the New Standard for Historically Accurate Costumes 20 hours ago
- Nisi Shawl Grandmother Paradox: Kindred by Octavia E. Butler 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Gertrude Atherton’s “The Bell in the Fog”
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart, Part 5
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 27)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cold Fire”
- Five Cyberpunk Books About the Now
- Oathbringer Reread: Epilogue and Ars Arcanum
- On Grief, Joy, and Saying Goodbye: Reepicheep and Aslan’s Country
Recent Comments
- a-j on M.R. James is Not Amused: Gertrude Atherton’s “The Bell in the Fog” 57 seconds ago
- MaGnUs on How to Fight in a Victorian Dress 4 mins ago
- evan wolkenstein on The Dreams and Nightmares of Women: Lucid Dreaming on Film 13 mins ago
- Rick on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cold Fire” 20 mins ago
- markmaverik on Disney Signs Up Russian Doll Creator Leslye Headland For New Star Wars TV Series 1 hour ago
- mp1952 on Reading the Wheel of Time: Never Trust a Peddler in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 27) 1 hour ago
- Anthony Pero on Reading the Wheel of Time: Never Trust a Peddler in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 27) 1 hour ago
- Maddz on M.R. James is Not Amused: Gertrude Atherton’s “The Bell in the Fog” 1 hour ago
- Anthony Pero on Reading the Wheel of Time: Never Trust a Peddler in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 27) 1 hour ago
- ED on M.R. James is Not Amused: Gertrude Atherton’s “The Bell in the Fog” 2 hours ago