debut authors
Read an Excerpt from Fireborne, Start of a New YA Fantasy Series
Semiosis
Game of Shadows
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || A young man plagued by the ability to see ghosts races to save the mythological land of Tara from a terrible fate.
Superheroes with Substance: Dreadnought by April Daniels
City of Wolves
Urban Fantasy || Alexander Drake, Investigator for Hire, doesn’t like working for the Nobility -- but a lord has been killed, his body found covered in bite marks. Even worse, the late lord’s will is missing, and not everyone wants Drake to find it.
Gilded Cage Cover Reveal and Excerpt
Dark Fantasy, Dystopian || Our world belongs to the Equals—aristocrats with magical gifts—and all commoners must serve them for ten years. But behind the gates of England’s grandest estate lies a power that could break the world.