Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
deadites
Latest Posts
- Sylas K Barrett Reading The Wheel of Time: Perrin Hunts Slayer and Faces Death in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 36) 8 mins ago
- Andrew Tejada Representation Without Transformation: Can Hollywood Stop Changing Cartoon Characters of Color? 1 hour ago
- Jim Butcher Read the First Chapter of Jim Butcher’s Peace Talks 2 hours ago
- Judith Tarr Writing Horses: Caring for Horses in Summer 20 hours ago
- Kathleen Jennings Read an Excerpt From Kathleen Jennings’ Flyaway 21 hours ago
- Paul Weimer Fantastic North American Geographies: Emily B Martin’s Sunshield 21 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Oh Sh*t, It’s The Bad Batch, and They’re Coming to Disney+ 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Dragon Reborn (Part 36)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 5: “Madness”
- Five Books in Which Magic Comes at a Price
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Colour of Magic, Part IV
- Journalism More Yellow Than Most: Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Flash Frame”
- Review: Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
Recent Comments
- claudette27 on Representation Without Transformation: Can Hollywood Stop Changing Cartoon Characters of Color? 2 mins ago
- princessroxana on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground” 2 mins ago
- PeterErwin on The Old Guard Proves You Don’t Need Marvel Money to Make Superhero Magic 6 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Representation Without Transformation: Can Hollywood Stop Changing Cartoon Characters of Color? 8 mins ago
- Kate J. O'Neil on Five Books in Which Magic Comes at a Price 13 mins ago
- AndyLove on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground” 15 mins ago
- krad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Sacred Ground” 20 mins ago
- Kefka on Read the First Chapter of Jim Butcher’s Peace Talks 26 mins ago
- srEDIT on Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Sam Gamgee, Hero and Servant 58 mins ago
- Dr. Thanatos on Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Sam Gamgee, Hero and Servant 1 hour ago