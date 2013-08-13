Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dead Pig Collector
Love and Corpse Disposal: Dead Pig Collector by Warren Ellis
“Dead Pig Collector” (Excerpt)
"Dead Pig Collector" introduces readers to Mister Sun, a very proficient businessman whose trade is the murder and spotless removal of human beings. Like any businessman, he knows each transaction is only as good as his client—and today's client, in Los Angeles, has turned out to be so dangerously stupid that Mister Sun's work and life are now in jeopardy...