October Daye Series Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 5, 2019 2:30pm
The October Daye books follow the adventures of October "Toby" Daye as she tries to find her footing in a world that seems a little more interested in killing her than she'd like. We want to send you the entire series, including October Daye's newest adventure, The Unkindest Tide!

