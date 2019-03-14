Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
David Weber
Listen to an Audiobook Excerpt from David Weber’s Through Fiery Trials
Military Science Fiction || Audiobook; Book 10 in the Safehold series. With new alliances forged and old regimes fractured, Merlin—the cybernetic avatar of Earth's last survivor and immortal beacon to humanity—and the colonies of Safehold have many adventures ahead.
Safehold Series Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of David Weber's Through Fiery Trials, available January 8th from Tor Books, as well as the rest of the books in the Safehold series!
Read an Excerpt from Through Fiery Trials, David Weber’s Next Safehold Novel
Book 10 in the Safehold series. The unholy war between the small but mighty island realm of Charis and the radical, luddite Church of God's Awaiting has come to an end. However, even though a provisional veil of peace has fallen over human colonies, the quiet will not last...
Space Opera Week
Space Opera and the Question of Empire: From David Weber to Yoon Ha Lee
Five Books About…
That’s a Bloody Awful Lot of Ships: Five Books Featuring Fleet Actions
At the Sign of Triumph Sweepstakes!
So you picked up David Weber's Off Armageddon Reef for this month's Tor.com eBook Club, and now want to keep reading the series? Well, we want to send you a galley of At the Sign of Triumph, the ninth Safehold book, available now from Tor Books!
Off Armageddon Reef by David Weber is the Tor.com Ebook Club Pick for January!
Hell’s Foundations Quiver Sweepstakes!
The latest novel in David Weber's Safehold series, Hell's Foundations Quiver, hits shelves on October 13th from Tor Books, and we want to send you a galley now! Centuries ago, the human race fought its first great war against an alien race-and lost. A tiny population of human beings fled to distant Safehold. Centuries later, their descendants have forgotten their history; for them, life has been an eternal Middle Ages, ruled by the Church of God Awaiting, whose secret purpose is to prevent the re-emergence of industrial civilization.
They Got Red in Their Ledger: Bad-Ass Accountants in Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Engaging Explosions: A Call To Duty by Timothy Zahn and David Weber
Espionage and Revolution: Cauldron of Ghosts by Eric Flint and David Weber
Battles and Techsposition: Like a Mighty Army by David Weber
Like A Mighty Army Sweepstakes!
Like a Mighty Army (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || For centuries, the world of Safehold, last redoubt of the human race, lay under the unchallenged rule of the Church of God Awaiting. The Church permitted nothing new—no new inventions, no new understandings of the world. Then awoke Merlyn Athrawes, cybvernetic avatar of a warrior a thousand years dead, felled in the war in which Earth was lost. Monk, warrior, counselor to princes and kings, Merlyn has one purpose: to restart the history of the too-long-hidden human race.