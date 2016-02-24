David Tallerman Prize Pack Sweepstakes! David Tallerman's Tor.com novella, Patchwerk, was described by SF Signal as being, "like an onion, with layer upon layer of complex worlds, just waiting to be explored." We want to help you explore it—and Tallerman's trilogy from Angry Robot—with a prize pack of his books!

Patchwerk Audio Excerpt Listen to an excerpt from David Tallerman's PATCHWERK. Fleeing the city on the TransContinental airship, Dran Florrian is traveling with the Palimpsest—the ultimate proof of a lifetime of scientific theorizing. Read by Tim Gerard Reynolds.

Patchwerk Science Fiction, Thriller || Fleeing the city on the TransContinental airship, Dran Florrian is traveling with the Palimpsest—the ultimate proof of a lifetime of scientific theorizing.