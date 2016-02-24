Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

David Tallerman

David Tallerman Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Feb 24, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
David Tallerman's Tor.com novella, Patchwerk, was described by SF Signal as being, "like an onion, with layer upon layer of complex worlds, just waiting to be explored." We want to help you explore it—and Tallerman's trilogy from Angry Robot—with a prize pack of his books!

Patchwerk Audio Excerpt

Thu Jan 21, 2016 5:00pm
Favorite This
Listen to an excerpt from David Tallerman's PATCHWERK. Fleeing the city on the TransContinental airship, Dran Florrian is traveling with the Palimpsest—the ultimate proof of a lifetime of scientific theorizing. Read by Tim Gerard Reynolds.

Patchwerk Sweepstakes!

Mon Dec 14, 2015 3:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a galley copy of David Tallerman’s Patchwerk, available January 19 from Tor.com Publishing! Fleeing the city on the TransContinental airship, Dran Florrian is traveling with the Palimpsest—the ultimate proof of a lifetime of scientific theorizing.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.