David S. Goyer
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || When an unidentified object is spotted hurtling towards Earth, two rival teams race to claim it. But the affectionately-named "Keanu" conceals dangerous secrets. Instead of barren rock, astronauts discover a giant ship with an extra-terrestrial crew. A ship with a mission and a message: help us. A brave new frontier beckons, but it comes at a price. Without explanation, small groups of humans are transported from earth's scientific communities to Keanu's interior. Their first task is to stay alive. Their second, to explore their new home and locate their keepers. But above all, as the ship starts to break down around them, they must figure out why they were brought here and forge a path home.
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || In 2016 a pair of amateur astronomers spot an unidentified object—an object one hundred kilometres across and heading towards Earth. As it approaches, NASA and the Russian-Indian-Brazilian Coalition race to land vehicles on the unexplored surface. With power, money and politics behind each mission, both crews have orders to stop at nothing to get there first. Zack Stewart, NASA's team leader, is determined to succeed. But as they're about to land, violent explosions from the meteorite's surface propel it directly into Earth's orbit. Analysis shows the explosions were timed and deliberate—but by whom and why? As the world holds its breath, Zack makes a discovery that will change the course of humanity… forever.