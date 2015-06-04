Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
David Ramirez
British Fiction Focus
David Ramirez and the Disc of Apocalypse
Behind the Simulated Sky: The Forever Watch by David Ramirez
The Forever Watch (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || All that is left of humanity is on a thousand-year journey to a new planet aboard one ship, the Noah, which is also carrying a dangerous serial killer...