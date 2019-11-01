Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
David Lupton
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket His Dark Materials TV Show to Potentially Split Final Book Into Two Seasons 17 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Honoring Ursula K. Le Guin’s Vision: Q&A With Artist David Lupton 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket What About That Stuffed Unicorn Scene? More Details About Netflix’s The Witcher from Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich 21 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Tamora Pierce’s Tortall Books Are Coming to TV 21 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 21 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll So Tired of All These Gormenghast Costumes, Year After Year… 22 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket A Very Loose Adaptation of Clive Barker’s Books of Blood Is Coming to Hulu from the Creators of Salem 23 hours ago
New in Series
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 3: Revelations and Ritual
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Three
- Not Nervous or Imaginative, We Swear: F. Marion Crawford’s “The Screaming Skull”
- Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: Very Different Debuts
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 8)
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Wars is Really a Cautionary Tale About Devoting All Technological Advancements to Death 1 hour ago
- jmeltzer on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 2 hours ago
- wiredog on The First Terminator Movie Gave Sarah Connor One of the Most Compelling Origin Stories 2 hours ago
- BillReynolds on Five Funny Books About Very Bad Witches 2 hours ago
- swampyankee on Star Wars is Really a Cautionary Tale About Devoting All Technological Advancements to Death 2 hours ago
- swampyankee on Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia 3 hours ago
- clmd4moo on Cherokee Folklore Horror Tale “Spearfinger” Being Adapted for Film 3 hours ago
- JanaJansen on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 4 hours ago
- SkeweredPenguin on The First Terminator Movie Gave Sarah Connor One of the Most Compelling Origin Stories 6 hours ago
- StanleyMay on Then We Came to the End: The Last Dark, by Stephen R. Donaldson 7 hours ago