David Anthony Durham
Lowball (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Superheroes || Decades after an alien virus changed the course of history, the surviving population of Manhattan still struggles to understand the new world left in its wake. Natural humans share the rough city with those given extraordinary—and sometimes terrifying—traits.
A Fight Song for a Friend: “Unfettered”
Read a Page From Every Story in Unfettered, Edited by Shawn Speakman
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || Here's a page from every short story in Unfettered, an anthology edited by Shawn Speakman and featuring such authors as Brandon Sanderson, Patrick Rothfuss, Tad Williams, Naomi Novik, Lev Grossman, Jacqueline Carey, artist Todd Lockwood, and many, many more.