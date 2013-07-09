Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dave Roman
Astronaut Academy: Re-Entry (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Young Adult || It's spring semester at Astronaut Academy, and Hakata Soy has lost his heart. Literally. And he's not the only one . . . something is stalking the halls of Astronaut Academy, impersonating the crush-objects of students and making off with their extra hearts!
Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity
Children's Books, Graphic Novel || Hakata Soy's past life as the leader of a futuristic super team won't stay in the past! The former space hero is doing his best to keep his head down at Astronaut Academy. Things aren't going so great, though. The most popular girl in school has it in for him. His best friend won't return his calls. And his new roommate is a complete jock who only cares about Fireball. Hakata just wants to make a fresh start. But how will he find time to study Anti-Gravity Gymnastics and Tactical Randomness when he's got a robot doppelganger on its way to kill him?