Dave Palumbo
Dave Palumbo Paints (on the) Classics
Though Smoke Shall Hide the Sun
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || The government doesn't usually hire vampires, but they're willing to make an exception for Hilde -- after all, they've already got pyromancer Cal on the payroll. What could go wrong?
Olga
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Earth wizard Olga Petrovic is falsely accused of the most heinous of crimes—the murder of two fellow wizards, one of them her own sister! To clear her name, Olga must join forces with her family’s hereditary enemy and uncover dark secrets she will wish had stayed buried.