Darth Vader and Son
New Picture Book Darth Vader and Son is Melting Our Dark Sith Heart (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || This book imagines a universe where Darth Vader actually gets to raise his son Luke and it is so disarmingly charming that you really stop caring that this is an evil Sith lord. Oh, Obi-Wan, why did you spirit those children away?