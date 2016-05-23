Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dark Run
Dark Run Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Mike Brooks’s Dark Run, available May 24th from Saga Press! In this debut space epic, a crew of thieves and con artists take on a job that could pay off a lot of debts in a corrupt galaxy where life is cheap and criminals are the best people in it.
Dark Run
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The Keiko is a ship of smugglers, soldiers of fortune, and adventurers traveling Earth’s colony planets searching for the next job. Captain Ichabod Drift is being blackmailed, and has to deliver a special cargo to Earth. No one can know they’re there--it’s what they call a dark run… And it may be their last.