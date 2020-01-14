Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
dark comedy
Latest Posts
- Genine Tyson Head Down the Rabbit Hole in Parker Peevyhouse’s Strange Exit 2 hours ago
- Jeff LaSala In Memory of Neil Peart: Fantasy, Science Fiction, and the Mystic Rhythms of Rush 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket BREAKING: George Lucas Cradling Baby Yoda 5 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “That’s life” — Joker 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket BBC America Releases First Photos Of Discworld Adaptation, The Watch 6 hours ago
- Ryan Britt After Picard, There Are Two More Secret Live Action Star Trek Shows — But What Are They? 6 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Do We Even Want to Talk to the Animals? Dolittle Is a Mess Unworthy of Its Cast 7 hours ago
New in Series
- “That’s life” — Joker
- Introducing the Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch!
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Eleven
- Lovecraftian Reread: A. C. Wise’s “Venice Burning”
- A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: K.A. Doore Answers Seven Questions
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 79 and 80
Recent Comments
- TH on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: Seventh Season Overview 2 mins ago
- Kirth Girthsome on In Memory of Neil Peart: Fantasy, Science Fiction, and the Mystic Rhythms of Rush 9 mins ago
- mndrew on BBC America Releases First Photos Of Discworld Adaptation, The Watch 10 mins ago
- Ian on In Memory of Neil Peart: Fantasy, Science Fiction, and the Mystic Rhythms of Rush 12 mins ago
- Sunspear on Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Taika Waititi to Develop a Star Wars Movie 15 mins ago
- ED on Christopher Tolkien, Architect of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, 1924-2020 19 mins ago
- MByerly on Do We Even Want to Talk to the Animals? Dolittle Is a Mess Unworthy of Its Cast 21 mins ago
- Sunspear on “That’s life” — Joker 29 mins ago
- ED on Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Taika Waititi to Develop a Star Wars Movie 30 mins ago
- ragnarredbeard on BBC America Releases First Photos Of Discworld Adaptation, The Watch 30 mins ago