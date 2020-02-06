Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
darcie little badger
Rich and Strange
Rich and Strange: “Nkásht íí” by Darcie Little Badger
Amal El-Mohtar
Wed Dec 17, 2014 4:00pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown Must-Read Speculative Short Fiction: January 2020 19 mins ago
- Tor.com Magic and Monsters: Read an Excerpt From Elatsoe 49 mins ago
- Alice Arneson and Lyndsey Luther Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Fourteen 1 hour ago
- Andrew Liptak Sam Raimi Will Reportedly Direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 13 hours ago
- Christina Orlando and Leah Schnelbach 23 Retellings of Classic Stories From Science Fiction & Fantasy Authors 18 hours ago
- Jo Walton Jo Walton’s Reading List: January 2020 19 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Are We Getting a New Character in Season 2 of The Witcher? The Question of “Violet” 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Fourteen
- You Will Fear the Fuchsia: Color Out of Space
- The Left Hand of Darkness, Part I: Cold and Only Just Now Getting to War
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 83 and 84
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 5 and 6
- 6 SFF Books Featuring Women on the High Seas
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 18)
Recent Comments
- noblehunter on Are We Getting a New Character in Season 2 of The Witcher? The Question of “Violet” 1 min ago
- FourDs on Sam Raimi Will Reportedly Direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 3 mins ago
- malquidis on 23 Retellings of Classic Stories From Science Fiction & Fantasy Authors 3 mins ago
- Misty306 on 23 Retellings of Classic Stories From Science Fiction & Fantasy Authors 4 mins ago
- Austin on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Fourteen 4 mins ago
- jazzgazing on 23 Retellings of Classic Stories From Science Fiction & Fantasy Authors 5 mins ago
- ED on Sam Raimi Will Reportedly Direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7 mins ago
- mp1952 on Reading the Wheel of Time: A Death Upon the Tree of Life in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 18) 11 mins ago
- bluejo on Jo Walton’s Reading List: January 2020 33 mins ago
- windowgaze on A Different Shade of Magic: Witchmark by C.L. Polk 43 mins ago