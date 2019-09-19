Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Daniel Craig
5 Questions About the New 007 and the Future of the Bond Franchise
4-Color to 35-Millimeter: The Great Superhero Movie Rewatch
“Get off my plains!” — Cowboys & Aliens
First Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Gives Us Serious Clue Vibes
The Spy Who Loved Clichés: Why Spectre Stumbles
Christoph Waltz is the Author of Bond’s Pain in the New Spectre Trailer
Daniel Craig Will Play a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
James Bond has an uncredited stormtrooper cameo coming up in Star Wars: Episode VII.