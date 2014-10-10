Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Danica Novgorodoff
Visit First Second Books at New York Comic-Con!
A Nice (Dead) Girl is Hard to Find: The Undertaking of Lily Chen by Danica Novgorodoff
The Undertaking of Lily Chen (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel || Deshi, a hapless young man living in northern China, is suddenly expelled from ordinary life when his brother dies in an accident. Holding Deshi responsible for his brother's death, his parents send him on a mission to acquire a corpse bride to accompany his brother into the afterlife, in accordance with an ancient Chinese tradition that has many modern adherents.