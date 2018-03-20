Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dan Wells
The Fear and Joy of Watching Your Book Get Made Into a Movie
Nothing Left to Lose
Thriller || Book 6 in the John Cleaver series. "My name is John Cleaver, and I hunt monsters. I used to do it alone, and then for a while I did it with a team of government specialists, and then the monsters found us and killed almost everyone, and now I hunt them alone again."
Over Your Dead Body
Thriller || The 5th novel in the John Wayne Cleaver series. John and Brooke are on their own, hitchhiking from town to town as they hunt the last of the Withered through the midwest—but the Withered are hunting them back, and the FBI is close behind.
