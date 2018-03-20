Tor.com

Dan Wells

Nothing Left to Lose

Wed May 3, 2017 4:00pm
|| Book 6 in the John Cleaver series. "My name is John Cleaver, and I hunt monsters. I used to do it alone, and then for a while I did it with a team of government specialists, and then the monsters found us and killed almost everyone, and now I hunt them alone again."

Over Your Dead Body

Fri Apr 8, 2016 4:00pm
|| The 5th novel in the John Wayne Cleaver series. John and Brooke are on their own, hitchhiking from town to town as they hunt the last of the Withered through the midwest—but the Withered are hunting them back, and the FBI is close behind.

Over Your Dead Body Sweepstakes!

Thu Mar 24, 2016 10:30am
We want to send you a galley copy of Dan Wells’s Over Your Dead Body, the latest in his John Wayne Cleaver series, available May 3rd from Tor Books! John and Brooke are on their own, hitchhiking from town to town as they hunt the last of the Withered through the midwest—but the Withered are hunting them back, and the FBI is close behin

