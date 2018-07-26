Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dan Simmons
What We Mean When We Call Something “Shakespearean”
19 Chilly Winter Books to Read by a Roaring Fire
Boost Your Immune System with These 10 SFF Medical Thrillers
Five Books About…
Five Books About Psi Powers
Take Ten Medical Genre Novels and Call Us in the Morning
8 of SciFi and Fantasy’s Scariest Monsters
Vampires and Demons and Reavers, Oh My! 8 of SF/F's Scariest Monsters
A Mountain of a Novel: The Abominable by Dan Simmons
The Guiding Nose of Ulfänt Bander?z Sweepstakes!
The Guiding Nose of Ulfänt Banderoz (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Science Fiction || This literary homage to Jack Vance's Dying Earth begins at a critical moment in the Dying Earth's history, a moment when signs and portents indicate that the long anticipated death of the planet is finally at hand. Against this backdrop, Simmons's protagonist—Shrue the diabolist—learns of the death of Ulfant Banderoz, ancient magus and sole proprietor of the legendary Ultimate Library and Final Compendium of Thaumaturgical Lore.