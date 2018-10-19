Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dale Bailey
Read an Excerpt from Dale Bailey’s In the Night Wood
Dark Fantasy || Failed father, failed husband, and failed scholar, Charles Hayden hopes to put his life back together with a new project: a biography of Caedmon Hollow, the long-dead author of a legendary Victorian children’s book, In the Night Wood, and forebear of his wife, Erin.
The Ghoul Goes West
A fantasy novelette about two brothers, both obsessed with movies—one a not-very-successful screenwriter, the other an academic.
The End of the End of Everything
Horror, Science Fiction || "The End of the End of Everything," by Dale Bailey, is an sf/horror story about a long-married couple invited by an old friend to an exclusive artists' colony. The inhabitants of the colony indulge in suicide parties as the world teeters on the brink of extinction, worn away by some weird entropy.
A Rumor of Angels
Fantasy, Historical || "A Rumor of Angels," by Dale Bailey, is a fantasy novelette that takes place during the period of the dust bowl in the American Midwest. A teenage boy walks away from his father's wasted farm to follow the other travelers heading west where there is a rumor of angels.