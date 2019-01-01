We want to send you a copy of Curtis C. Chen’s Waypoint Kangaroo, available June 21st from Thomas Dunne Books! Kangaroo isn’t your typical spy. Sure, he has extensive agency training, access to bleeding-edge technology, and a ready supply of clever (to him) quips and retorts. But what sets him apart is “the pocket.” It’s a portal that opens into an empty, seemingly infinite, parallel universe, and Kangaroo is the only person in the world who can use it.