We want to send you a copy of Stephen Baxter’s The Massacre of Mankind, a sequel to H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, available now from Crown!

We want to send you a copy of Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter, available July 26th from Crown! “Are you happy with your life?” Those are the last words Jason Dessen hears before the masked abductor knocks him unconscious.

We want to send you a copy of Jason Gurley’s Eleanor, available now from Crown! Eleanor and Esmerelda are identical twins with a secret language all their own, inseparable until a terrible accident claims Esme’s life. Eleanor’s family is left in tatters: her mother retreats inward, seeking comfort in bottles; her father reluctantly abandons ship. Eleanor is forced to grow up more quickly than a child should, and becomes the target of her mother’s growing rage.