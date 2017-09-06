Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Craft Sequence Series
Why Max Gladstone’s Craft Sequence is So. Damn. Powerful.
Four Roads Cross by Max Gladstone: A Farmer’s Market Can Change the Course of History
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 6 and 7)
Humor || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 4 and 5)
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 2 and 3)
Four Roads Cross (Chapter 1)
