Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Craft Sequence Series

Four Roads Cross (Chapters 6 and 7)

Thu Jul 14, 2016 11:00am
Favorite This
|| Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.