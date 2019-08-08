Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

cover reveal

Pantomime (Excerpt) and Cover Reveal

Fri Sep 21, 2012 7:00am
Favorite This
, || R.H. Ragona's Circus of Magic is the greatest circus of Ellada. Nestled among the glowing blue Penglass – remnants of a mysterious civilisation long gone – are wonders beyond the wildest imagination. It's a place where anything seems possible, where if you close your eyes you can believe that the magic and knowledge of the vanished Chimaera is still there. It's a place where anyone can hide.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.