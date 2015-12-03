Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Builders Audio Excerpt
Epic Fantasy || Listen to an audio excerpt from Daniel Polansky's THE BUILDERS. For the animals of the Captain’s company, survival has meant keeping a low profile, building a new life, and trying to forget the war they lost. But now the Captain’s whiskers are twitching at the idea of evening the score. Read by Corey Gagne.