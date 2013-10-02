Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Copperhead (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Six months ago, Helen Huntingdon's sister Jane uncovered a fey plot to take over the city. Too late for Helen, who opted for fey beauty—and now has to cover her face with iron so she won't be taken over, her personality erased by the bodiless fey. Not that Helen would mind that some days. Stuck in a marriage with the wealthy and controlling Alistair, she lives at the edges of her life, secretly helping Jane remove the dangerous fey beauty from the wealthy society women who paid for it. But when the chancy procedure turns deadly, Jane goes missing—and is implicated in a murder...