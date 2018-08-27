Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Contemporary Fantasy
N. K. Jemisin’s New Contemporary Fantasy Trilogy Will “Mess with the Lovecraft Legacy”
Orbit Acquires Three Books by N. K. Jemisin Including a Contemporary Fantasy
All the Birds in the Sky, Chapter 4
All the Birds in the Sky, Chapter 3
Read Chapters 1-4 of Two Serpents Rise
Contemporary Fantasy || Shadow demons plague the city reservoir, and Red King Consolidated has sent in Caleb Altemoc—casual gambler and professional risk manager—to cleanse the water for the sixteen million people of Dresediel Lex. At the scene of the crime, Caleb finds an alluring and clever cliff runner, Crazy Mal, who easily outpaces him.
All the Birds in the Sky, Chapter 2
All the Birds in the Sky, Chapter 1
Contemporary Fantasy || Childhood friends Patricia Delfine and Laurence Armstead didn't expect to see each other again, after parting ways under mysterious circumstances during high school. But now they're both adults, living in the hipster mecca San Francisco, and the planet is falling apart around them.
The Entropy of Bones
Civics Class Has Never Been Better: Last First Snow by Max Gladstone
Last First Snow
The Pauper Prince and the Eucalyptus Jinn
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || A fantasy novella about a disenchanted young Pakistani professor who grew up and lives in the United States, but is haunted by the magical, mystical tales his grandfather told him of a princess and a Jinn who lived in Lahore when the grandfather was a boy.
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Marcus Wynne
An Unusual Fantasy: The Future Falls by Tanya Huff
The Devil in the Details
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || A new adventure of Peter Crossman, special agent of the Knights Templar—a man prepared to administer last rites with one hand while wielding a flamethrower with the other. Now an ancient manuscript of peculiar power has surfaced, and Crossman's assignment is simple: Get it for the Temple at all costs. This will lead to conflict with entities secular and otherwise—and to a new encounter with Sister Mary Magdalene of the Special Action Executive of the Poor Clares.