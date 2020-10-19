Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Conjurer’s Rites
Latest Posts
- Tor.com A Reminder to Please, Please Vote! 3 hours ago
- Molly Templeton Tamsyn Muir Will Publish Five More Books With Tordotcom Publishing 1 hour ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Greenlights Willow TV Series For Disney+ 2 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo Proof of an Iron Will: Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda 2 hours ago
- Kass Morgan and Danielle Paige Read an Excerpt From Kass Morgan and Danielle Paige’s The Ravens 3 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 4 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: A Strong Narrator Can Help You Weave a Spell of Protection 5 hours ago
New in Series
- A Strong Narrator Can Help You Weave a Spell of Protection
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 7)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Raven”
- The Mystical Art of Codeswitching
- The Difference Is Entirely One of Setting: Iain Banks’ The Crow Road
- Rereading Mort, Part IV
Recent Comments
- Patrick Morris Miller on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 21 mins ago
- Sean on Tamsyn Muir Will Publish Five More Books With Tordotcom Publishing 24 mins ago
- KatherineMW on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen 27 mins ago
- CHip on 5 SFF Books About Flawed Gods 39 mins ago
- fernandan on Reading The Wheel of Time: The Tower Must Be Whole, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 7) 40 mins ago
- ranch on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen 42 mins ago
- NomadUK on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 45 mins ago
- Russell H on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 47 mins ago
- PamAdams on Five SFF Books Built Around Dead People (Or Mostly Dead People) 60 mins ago
- Joyspren on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Sixteen 1 hour ago