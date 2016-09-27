Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Company Town
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 55: Madeline Ashby
Live and Let Die: Madeline Ashby’s Company Town
Training My Body to Write Company Town
Company Town
Science Fiction || New Arcadia is a city-sized oil rig off the coast of the Canadian Maritimes, now owned by one very wealthy, powerful, byzantine family: Lynch Ltd. Hwa is of the few people in her community to forgo bio-engineered enhancements, but her expertise in the arts of self-defense and her record as a fighter mean that her services are yet in high demand. When the youngest Lynch needs training and protection, the family turns to Hwa. But can even she protect against increasingly intense death threats seemingly coming from another timeline?
Company Town Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Madeline Ashby’s Company Town, available May 17th from Tor Books! They call it Company Town—a city-sized oil rig off the coast of the Canadian Maritimes, now owned by one very wealthy, powerful, byzantine family: Lynch Ltd.