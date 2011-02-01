Tor.com

Zita the Spacegirl (Excerpt)

Tue Feb 1, 2011 5:52pm
, || When her best friend is abducted by an alien doomsday cult, Zita leaps to the rescue and finds herself a stranger on a strange planet. Humanoid chickens and neurotic robots are shocking enough, but Zita is even more surprised to find herself taking on the role of intergalactic hero.

