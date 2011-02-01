Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Zita the Spacegirl (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Graphic Novel || When her best friend is abducted by an alien doomsday cult, Zita leaps to the rescue and finds herself a stranger on a strange planet. Humanoid chickens and neurotic robots are shocking enough, but Zita is even more surprised to find herself taking on the role of intergalactic hero.