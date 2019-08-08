Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
collections
Unexpected Connections and Strange Experiments: Paul Tremblay’s Growing Things
Now and Forever: Hexarchate Stories by Yoon Ha Lee
This Website Compiles Every Single Wall Calendar Dedicated to Tolkien and Lord of the Rings
Cory Doctorow’s Radicalized Examines Our Dark Present, and Our Possibly Slightly Less Dark Future
Recasting Fairy Tales: Snow White Learns Witchcraft by Theodora Goss
Revealing Radicalized, A New Book From Cory Doctorow
Snow White Learns Witchcraft: “Conversations with the Sea Witch”
Queering SFF
Queering SFF: The Art of Collecting Short Fiction
Community, Revolution, and Power: How Long ‘til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin
Giants, Saints, Chickens, Hobos, and Hobbits: Andy Duncan’s An Agent of Utopia
Read a Selection from Jane Yolen’s How to Fracture a Fairy Tale
Collection and Anthologies, Fairy Tales and Folklore || Author Jane Yolen breaks open fairy tale classics to reveal their crystalline secrets: a philosophical bridge that misses its troll, a spinner of straw as a falsely accused moneylender, the villainous wolf adjusting poorly to retirement.
Dig to the Insides: Alien Virus Love Disaster by Abbey Mei Otis
An Informal History of the Hugos
Non-Fiction || A collection of essays from Jo Walton, surveying the Hugo finalists and winners from the award's inception up to the year 2000.