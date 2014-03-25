Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Code Zero

Code Zero (Excerpt)

Wed Feb 26, 2014 5:00pm
Favorite This
|| Joe Ledger and Echo Team are scrambled when a highly elite team of killers breaks the unbreakable security and steals the world's most dangerous weapons. Within days there are outbreaks of mass slaughter and murderous insanity across the American heartland. Can Joe Ledger stop a brilliant and devious master criminal from turning the Land of the Free into a land of the dead?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.