Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
climate change
8 Books to Help You Rebuild After an Ecological Catastrophe
Read a Deleted Scene From Nebula Awards Finalist Blackfish City
A deleted scene from the novel Blackfish City, narrated by a killer whale.
Why Science Fiction Authors Need to be Writing About Climate Change Right Now
Five Classic SF Novels of Anthropogenic Climate Change
Surviving the Nuclear Holocaust: Andre Norton’s Sea Siege
Announcing Green Like Dying, A New Novella from Catherynne M. Valente
Beyond Hope and Despair: Teaching Climate Change
Time Travel Could Save the Planet in Kelly Robson’s Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach
What the World of The Hunger Games Teaches Us About Global Warming
Come Out, Come Forward: Supergirl, “Changing”
The Day After and The Fire Next Time: Lessons in Big Message Storytelling
Unstoppable
Non-Fiction || Bill Nye issues a new challenge to today's generation: to make a cleaner, more efficient, and happier world.